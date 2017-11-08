14-year-old girl missing from Woodlawn

Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl missing since Tuesday from the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

Kiara Jones was reported missing from the 6600 block of South Vernon, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Jones is described as a 5-foot-9, 168-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair and medium complexion, police said. Her hair is in a “bob” hairstyle and she was last seen wearing a black and white crop top, cut-up jeans and furry flip-flops.

She has been known to frequent the lakefront and may be in the area around 71st and Bennett, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.