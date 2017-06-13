14-year-old girl robbed while riding bike on Near South Side

Police are searching for the suspects who robbed a 14-year-old girl while she and a woman were riding bicycles Monday evening on the Near South Side.

The girl and 33-year-old woman were riding their bikes south about 8:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Indiana when a late model Buick LaCrosse pulled up and an occupant grabbed the girl’s purse, according to Chicago Police.

The girl then fell off her bike and scraped her right arm, police said. The LaCrosse, which contained three black males, sped away southbound.