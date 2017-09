14-year-old girl shot in Calumet Heights neighborhood

A 14-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The girl suffered a gunshot wound to her abdomen about 7 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Jeffery, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.