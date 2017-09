14-year-old girl struck in East Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A 14-year-old girl was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A red, four-door sedan pulled up to the girl at 11:24 a.m. in the 3400 bock of West Huron and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was struck in the left leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was in good condition, police said.