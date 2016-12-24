15 shot, 3 fatally, in city attacks since Friday evening

Three men were killed and at least 12 more people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The latest homicide happened just after midnight Saturday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, where officers responding to a shooting in the 3000 block of West 38th Place found a 27-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds to the head and abdomen, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 a.m., authorities said.

At 10:50 p.m. Friday, two men, ages 20 and 21, walked out of a West Side Austin neighborhood home in the 500 block of North Laramie, and at least one person opened fire on them, police said. The older man was shot across the body and pronounced dead at the scene at 11:19 p.m.; the younger died at Mount Sinai Hospital at 11:44 p.m. with wounds to the head and back, authorities said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office withheld the victims’ names early Saturday pending notification of their families. Both attacks were thought to be gang-related.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened at 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side, where someone shot a 26-year-old man in the shoulder and buttocks as he got out of a car in the 5700 block of South Prairie. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 4:30 a.m., a 23-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the 5900 block of South Western Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood when another car pulled up and someone inside it shot him in the arm. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai, police said.

Two hours earlier, two masked gunmen demanded a 41-year-old man’s things when he walked out of a LeClaire Courts neighborhood party in the 4600 block of South Leamington and opened fire when he ran away, police said. A bullet grazed his hand, and he drove to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

About 1:15 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was shot in the back in the Roseland neighborhood’s 10800 block of South Wentworth on the Far South Side, and he was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

About the same time, someone in a passing vehicle opened fire on a 26- and 34-year-old man who were walking in the 3400 block of West Beach in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. They were taken to Stroger, where the older man was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the leg and abdomen. The other man was shot in the left ankle, and his condition was stabilized, police said.

At 10:25 p.m. Friday, two people robbed a 52-year-old man in the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood’s 2000 block of North Kedvale, and shot him in the neck and back. He was stabilized at Stroger, police said.

About 6:30 p.m., a 44-year-old man was walking in the 500 block of West Iowa on the Near North Side when someone shot him in the leg. His condition was stabilized at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

Three 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old man were wounded in the holiday weekend’s first shooting, which happened about 4:45 p.m. in Austin when someone fired shots from a Jeep in the 4900 block of West Hubbard. The oldest victim was shot in the leg and arm and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, along with two of the younger teens, who each were shot in the lower leg. The third boy suffered a shin wound and was taken to Mount Sinai. Their conditions were stabilized, police said.

Track all of the city’s shootings over Christmas weekend here.

Last year, 30 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend, leaving six dead.