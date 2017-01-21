15 shot in first 12 hours of the weekend in Chicago

At least 15 people were shot in the first 12 hours of the weekend on the South and West sides of the city, leaving one dead.

The fatal shooting happened about 3:15 a.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park, where officers responding to a call of shots fired found two men lying in the street with gunshot wounds to the head in the 3900 block of West Thomas, according to Chicago Police. A man in his 20s was dead at the scene, and the other victim, 36, was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. Another man, 42, showed up at Norwegian American Hospital with an arm wound, police said. He was in good condition.

The latest nonfatal attack happened about 3:45 a.m. in Gresham when three people walked up to a 26-year-old man in the 7600 block of South Bishop and one of them shot him in the foot, police said. He was taken in good condition to Holy Cross Hospital.

Another triple shooting happened about 3:15 a.m. in Brighton Park. The victims were inside a vehicle parked in the 3800 block of South St. Louis when another car pulled up, and a gunman got out to fire at least 16 shots before driving away. A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head and taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, along with a 22-year-old man who was shot in the back. His condition was stabilized, as was that of a 28-year-old man who was taken to Stroger with a hip wound, police said.

About 2 a.m. in Austin, a 28-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle parked in the 5400 block of West Ohio when someone walked up and shot him in the arm and back. He tried to drive away, but crashed into a home nearby, police said. Paramedics then took him to Stroger, where he was listed in critical condition.

Just after 11 p.m. Friday in Chatham, a red SUV pulled up to a 24-year-old man in the 8100 block of South Drexel, and someone inside shot him twice in the left leg. He was taken to Stroger, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A person was taken into custody after shooting a 27-year-old woman in the wrist, thigh and foot during a fight inside a South Chicago apartment about 9:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of East 91st Street, police said. Her condition was stabilized at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Three men were shot in the Austin neighborhood minutes earlier on a sidewalk in the 5200 block of West Congress. A 22-year-old was shot in the buttocks, a 25-year-old in the arm and a 27-year-old in the foot. Their conditions were stabilized at Loretto Hospital, police said.

At 5:41 p.m., a 19-year-old man was shot in the head in Lawndale’s 600 block of South Sacramento, and he was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai.

Another man, 30, was left in critical condition at Stroger after being shot in the arm in the weekend’s first shooting, which happened about 4:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 49th Street in Back of the Yards, police said.

Last weekend, 39 people were shot in Chicago, 10 of them fatally. Track city gun violence over the weekend here.