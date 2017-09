15-year-old boy, 26-year-old man shot in Lawndale

A 15-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man were shot Sunday afternoon in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The boy was struck in the leg and the man was shot in the hip at 3:36 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 16th Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai Hospital and the man took himself to Mount Sinai, police said. Both were in good condition.