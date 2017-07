15-year-old boy among 3 shot in South Shore

Three people were shot Sunday evening in the South Shore neighborhood near Rainbow Beach.

An unknown male shot the three of them about 7:25 p.m. in the 3100 block of East 77th Street and then ran away, according to Chicago Police.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the lower back, a 20-year-old man was shot in the right arm and a 37-year-old man was shot in the right leg, police said. They were all taken to South Shore Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.