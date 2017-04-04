15-year-old boy dies days after Hermosa shooting

A 15-year-old boy died Monday morning, two days after he was shot in the Hermosa neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Diego Villada was in an alley about 12:35 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of North Tripp when he was confronted by two males, one of whom fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Villada, who lives in the same neighborhood, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m. Monday, authorities said.

The males ran away after the shooting. Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.