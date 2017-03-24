15-year-old boy hurt in Gary shooting

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in northwest Indiana.

The 15-year-old was walking south with three other juveniles about 7 p.m. in the 4700 block of Georgia Street in Gary when a gray vehicle pulled up to them, according to Gary police.

A passenger in the vehicle yelled, “Y’all from 49th,” before opening fire, police said. The boy and his friends ran away, at which point he realized he’d been shot in the right foot. He then ran home, called 911, and was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary for treatment.

Anyone with information should call Sgt. Callahan with the Gary Police Violent Crimes Unit at (219) 881-7545, or the crime tip line at (866) CRIME-GP.