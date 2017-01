15-year-old boy in critical condition after Englewood shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded in the Englewood neighborhood Wednesday afternoon on the South Side.

Officers found him about 4:45 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Green with gunshot wounds to the head and thigh, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.