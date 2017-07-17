15-year-old boy missing from Belmont Cragin

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy who went missing last week from the Belmont Cragin neighborhood on the city’s Northwest Side.

Brian Llamas went missing July 10 from the 2300 block of North Lockwood, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He may be in the company of a 45- to 48-year-old, white, Hispanic man.

Llamas is described as a 5-foot-7, 185-pound Hispanic teen with an olive complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information was asked contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.