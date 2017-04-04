15-year-old boy missing from Palatine

Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old boy who went missing last week from northwest suburban Palatine.

Mohamed Massoud, who also goes by Mohamed Ali-Hagagh, was last seen around 6 a.m. March 22 at his home in the 1200 block of Long Valley Drive in unincorporated Palatine, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

He was reported missing March 24.

Mohamed is described as a 5-foot-8, 130-pound boy with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweatshirt, dark-colored jeans and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information should contact sheriff’s police at (708) 865-4896 or (847) 635-1188.