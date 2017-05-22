15-year-old boy shot, critically wounded by sibling in Des Plaines

A 15-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded by a younger sibling Saturday morning in northwest suburban Des Plaines.

Officers responded to a gunshot victim about 10:55 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2100 block of David Drive, according to Des Plaines police.

A 15-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the face by his 10-year-old sibling, police said. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the “tragic incident” remains under investigation as of Monday morning.