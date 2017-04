15-year-old boy shot, critically wounded in Hermosa

A 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon in the Northwest Side Hermosa neighborhood.

He was in an alley about 12:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Tripp when he was confronted by two males, according to Chicago Police. One of the males fired shots, striking the boy in the head, before they both ran away.

The boy was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.