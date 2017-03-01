15-year-old boy shot in Austin

A 15-year-old boy was shot early Tuesday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, hours after a man was wounded in a shooting on the same block.

At 12:23 a.m., the boy was standing on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Lorel when someone in a white vehicle nearby fired shots in his direction, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the left hand and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 3:15 p.m. Monday, a 24-year-old man was wounded in a shooting on the same block. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was also stabilized. It was not immediately known whether the shootings were related.