15-year-old boy shot in Austin

A 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the boy was in the first block of South Mayfield when someone approached him on foot and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

The teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.