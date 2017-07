15-year-old boy shot in Chicago Lawn drive-by attack

A 15-year-old boy was wounded Sunday afternoon in a Chicago Lawn neighborhood drive-by shooting on the Southwest Side.

About 4 p.m., the boy was walking in the 7100 block of South Mozart when a white SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The boy went home and a family member drove him to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.