15-year-old boy shot in Jefferson Park

A teenage boy was shot late Saturday in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 15-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of West Montrose when a masked person walked up and fired shots, striking him in the right hip, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Community First Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.