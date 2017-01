15-year-old boy shot in leg in Washington Heights

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

He told investigators he was walking in the alley in the 9900 block of South Halsted at 12:06 p.m. when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition, police said.

A source said the gunshot wound may have been self-inflicted.