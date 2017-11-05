15-year-old boy shot to death in East Chicago

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday night in northwest Indiana.

Officers responded to a disturbance at Columbus Drive and Main Street in East Chicago at 7:23 p.m., according to East Chicago police.

Officers arrived and several boys yelled out that their friend had been shot in a basement, police said. They ran down the stairs of an abandoned basement apartment and found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy, an East Chicago resident whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 1900 block of East Columbus, police said.

Anyone with information should call Detectives Machuca and Orange at (219) 391-8326; or the anonymous hotline at (219) 391-8500.