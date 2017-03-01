15-year-old boy shot to death in Gresham identified

A 15-year-old boy who was shot to death Friday night in the South Side Gresham neighborhood has been identified.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 9:40 p.m. and found 15-year-old Gregory Livingston III with gunshot wounds to his head in an alley in the 8100 block of South Bishop, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Livingston, of the 7700 block of South Throop, was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn at 10:30 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police said the shooting may have been gang-related.