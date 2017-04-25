15-year-old boy, woman shot in South Chicago

A 15-year-old boy and 30-year-old woman were wounded in a shooting late Monday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

They were standing outside with other people about 11:10 p.m. on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Exchange when a tan Chevrolet Lumina pulled up and someone inside fired multiple shots in the group’s direction, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle then sped away east on 79th Street.

The boy suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm and buttocks, while the woman was shot in the chest and left arm, police said. They were both taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where the woman was listed in critical condition and the boy was in fair condition.