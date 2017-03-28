15-year-old charged with shooting boy in Chicago Lawn

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder for shooting another teenager on Monday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A 17-year-old boy was sitting inside a car just after 4:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 64th Street when another car drove up and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The 17-year-old was struck in his neck and drove himself to Holy Cross Hospital. He was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

The 15-year-old was charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting, police said on Tuesday.