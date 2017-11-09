15-year-old Chicago boy charged with burglarizing Park Ridge home

A 15-year-old Chicago boy has been charged with burglarizing a home in August in northwest suburban Park Ridge.

About 12:55 a.m. on Aug. 21, officers responded to a burglary at a home in the 1400 block of South Prospect, according to a statement from Park Ridge police.

The boy allegedly entered the house through a window while the people inside were sleeping, police said. Once the residents awoke he ran away.

Detectives gathered forensic evidence to identify the burglar and discovered the boy was already in custody at the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center on unrelated charges, police said. He was petitioned on one count of residential burglary and two counts of burglary.