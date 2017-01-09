15-year-old girl missing from Chatham

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday from the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Aaliyah Walker was last seen Aug. 30 near the 7700 block of South Calumet, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

She was described as a 5-foot-7, 140-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a dark-blue polo, beige pants and black shoes. She also has a birthmark on the right side of her neck.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274.