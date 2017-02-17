15-year-old girl missing from Fuller Park

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Thursday from the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Darnella Meekins, who goes by the name Destiny, was last seen near the 3800 block of South Wells, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Meekins is described as a 5-foot-3, 130-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair with extensions, a medium brown complexion and marks on her face, police said. She was wearing a pink and white Titanium jacket with a blue Tilden polo shirt, beige khaki pants and black Ugg boots.

Anyone with information on Meekins is asked to contact Chicago Police at (312) 747-8380.