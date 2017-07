15-year-old girl missing from Humboldt Park

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing on Saturday from the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Nicole Martinez was reported missing from the 1400 block of North Avers, Chicago Police said. She was last seen about 10 p.m. Friday.

She was described as a 5-foot-7, 132-pound Hispanic girl with a medium complexion, brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.