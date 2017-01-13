15-year-old girl missing from West Lawn

Police are looking for a 15-year-old girl reported missing from the West Lawn neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Brenda Lechuga has been missing since Monday from the 6000 block of South Kilpatrick, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Lechuga is described as a 5-foot-2, 160-pound Hispanic girl with blond hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a gray and maroon sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and black Adidas sandals. She might be carrying a black Chicago Bulls backpack.

She is known to frequent the areas near 64th Place from Spaulding to around Central Park, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.