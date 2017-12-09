15-year-old girl missing from West Ridge

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing Monday from the West Ridge neighborhood on the Far North Side.

Lianne Arzu went missing from the 2000 block of West Morse Avenue, according to a missing person alert from the Chicago Police. She may be in the area of Western and Howard.

Arzu was described as a 5-foot-4, 130-pound, white, Hispanic girl with an olive complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a green sweat suit.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.