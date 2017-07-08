15-year-old girl missing since Saturday in North Lawndale

Police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday near her home in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Tashay Richards was last seen in the area of the 3500 block of West 13th Place, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. She is known to hang out in the 5200 block of West Augusta.

She is described as a 5-foot-8, 135-pound black girl with brown eyes, black hair and medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a white tank top and black leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call police at (312) 747-8380.