15-year-old girl reported missing from East Garfield Park

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing Wednesday from the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

Aileen Terrazas was last seen Tuesday in the 3400 block of West Lexington Street, according to an alert from Chicago Police. She lives in the 500 block of North Hamlin Street.

Police said Terrazas has a learning disability, but did not provide additional information.

Terrazas was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with the words “San Diego” written on it and aqua green shorts with flowers, police said. She may not be wearing shoes.

Terrazas is described as a 5-foot-3, 130-pound Hispanic girl with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, police said. She requires daily medication.

Anyone with information should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.