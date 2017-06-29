15-year-old girl reported missing from Grand Boulevard

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from the South Side Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Daquata Shannon went missing Tuesday from the 500 block of East 50th, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Shannon is described as a 5-foot-5, 130-pound black girl with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

Police said she may be near 50th and Michigan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.