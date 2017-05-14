15-year-old girl reported missing from Near West Side

Janie Anderson was last seen Friday on the West Side. (Chicago Police)

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing Sunday from the Near West Side, police said.

Janie Anderson, who also goes by Jae Savv, was last seen Friday in the 300 block of South Loomis, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

She is described as a 5-foot-3, 120-pound black girl with a medium complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black pants and white gym shoes.

Anderson is known to spend time near Springfield and Adams in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.