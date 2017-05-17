15-year-old girl reported missing from Old Town

Nesitia Brown, 15, was last seen Friday in the area of the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue. | Chicago Police

Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday from the Old Town neighborhood on the North Side.

Nesitia Brown was last seen Friday in the the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

Brown is described as a 5-foot-2, 170-pound black girl with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, a black purse and pink shoes.

She is known to frequent the area of North Avenue and Halsted, police said.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.