15-year-old girl sexually assaulted in East Garfield Park

A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted Monday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

She was approached by at least one male about 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Jackson who tried to start a conversation with her, according to community alert from Chicago Police.

The girl ignored him and was continuing on her way when a tan vehicle with black door handles pulled up and someone got out of the vehicle and tried to talk to her again, police said. The girl continued to ignore him or them, but was pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted.

The suspect or suspects were described as a black male with a medium complexion, 17 to 18 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 6-feet-tall, with short black hair, brown eyes and was missing two bottom front teeth, police said. The male or males were wearing blue or black jeans with silver zippers, possibly a light blue top, a black hoodie and black Nike Air Force 1 gym shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted at http://www.tipsoft.com