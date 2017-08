15-year-old girl shot in Washington Park

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded at 1:08 p.m. for a well-being check in the 5700 block of South Michigan Avenue, and found the girl with a gunshot wound to her leg, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.