15-year-old Oak Park girl fatally struck after jumping onto I-290

A 15-year-old Oak Park girl was fatally struck by a vehicle early Saturday after she jumped from a bridge over Interstate 290 in the west suburbs.

Oak Park police responded to a call about midnight and found the girl, who had climbed over a chain link fence on East Avenue and was hanging over the westbound lanes of I-290, Illinois State Police said.

Officers attempted to talk to the the girl, but she did not respond and jumped, state police said. The officers were unable to find her when they went to the interstate to stop traffic.

A short time later, a driver called state police to report striking an object in the westbound lanes of I-290, state police said. The driver drove to the First Avenue exit and found the girl’s body under the vehicle.

She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she was pronounced dead, state police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy on Saturday found she died of multiple injuries, and her death was ruled a suicide.