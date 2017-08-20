16-year-old boy among 3 wounded in Fernwood shooting

Three people were wounded, including a 16-year-old boy, in a shooting Sunday night in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 9:05 p.m. in the 10100 block of South LaSalle, according to Chicago Police. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not known.

The 16-year-old boy was shot in the body, police said.

The second person was shot in the left arm, and the third was shot in the body, police said. Their ages and genders were unknown.

All three people were taken to an area hospital, where their conditions were unknown.