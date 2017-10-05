16-year-old boy charged with December fatal shooting in Roseland

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a 53-year-old man during an attempted robbery in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side in December.

The boy, whose name was not released, faces one felony count of first-degree murder and one felony count of attempted armed robbery, according to Chicago Police.

About 11:45 a.m. Dec. 12, 2016, the boy shot 53-year-old Quenten Wright during an attempted robbery outside Wright’s home in the 11400 block of South King Drive, authorities said.

Wright was shot in the head and both arms, and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 3:31 p.m., authorities said.

About five minutes earlier, the boy attempted to rob a 52-year-old man at gunpoint as he shoveled snow in the 11300 block of South Forest Avenue, police said. That victim was able to run away and was not hurt.

The by was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Monday at his home in the 7400 block of South Michigan Avenue, and is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.