16-year-old boy charged with June murder in Washington Park

A 16-year-old boy was charged with a May shooting in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood that left a 47-year-old man dead, police said.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the 5400 block of South Indiana at 11:55 a.m. found Michael Harmon unresponsive in a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Harmon, of the 1200 block of West 73rd Street, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:18 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The 16-year-old was charged with felony counts of first degree murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon/on person, police said. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition without a FOID card.

His name was withheld because he’s a juvenile, police said.