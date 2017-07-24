16-year-old boy charged with May fatal shooting

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a man in May in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The teenager faces a felony count of first-degree murder and another of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago Police. The boy, who was not identified because of his age, was also charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of ammunition.

At 7:42 p.m. on May 8, someone walked up to 23-year-old Jermaine Brown in the 5400 block of South Indiana and opened fire, authorities said at the time.

Brown, who lived in the same neighborhood, was shot multiple times and died at the scene at 7:48 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy ruled his death a homicide.