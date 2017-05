16-year-old boy critically wounded in West Elsdon shooting

A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded in a shooting late Sunday in the West Elsdon neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was exiting a gas station about 11:10 p.m. in the 4400 block of West 55th Street when someone got a gun from his car and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The suspect then got in his vehicle and drove off.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken in critical condition to Mount Sinai, police said.