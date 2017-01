16-year-old boy grazed in Woodlawn shooting

A bullet grazed the hip of a 16-year-old boy in a Woodlawn neighborhood shooting Tuesday night on the South Side.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Cottage Grove, and he didn’t report the attack until Wednesday, according to Chicago Police.

He declined medical treatment, and no one was in custody as Area Central detectives investigated.