16-year-old boy killed in Dolton shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Thursday night near his south suburban Dolton home.

Kovon Moses suffered a gunshot wound to the head about 7:30 p.m. in the 15300 block of South Blackstone Avenue in Dolton, according to Dolton police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Moses, who lived in the same block, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:04 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Friday ruled his death a homicide.

Police said the shooting was under investigation but did not release further details Friday afternoon.