16-year-old boy missing from Austin

Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy who went missing last month from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Armand “Pugi” Wilson was last seen Feb. 28 in the area of Long and Madison, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Pugi is described as a 5-foot-2, 130-pound, black boy with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black Bulls jacket with red and white cuffs and the Bulls logo on the front, black dress khakis and black Air Force One gym shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.