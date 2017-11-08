16-year-old boy missing from Bridgeport

A 16-year-old boy has been reported missing from the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood.

Nicholas Chavez, who goes by the nickname “Nichoo,” was last seen Thursday in the 600 block of West 28th Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Chavez was described as a 5-foot-6, 96-pound white Hispanic boy with green eyes, blond hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing beige pants and black gym shoes, police said.

His family was concerned for his well-being, authorities said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.