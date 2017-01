16-year-old boy robbed, shot in Austin

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg by one of two people who tried to rob him Monday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The males walked up and demanded the teen’s things before opening fire about 9:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Hubbard, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A woman was shot just blocks away about 10 minutes earlier.