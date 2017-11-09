16-year-old boy shot by Chicago Police officer facing charges

A 16-year-old boy who was shot by a Chicago Police officer Thursday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side is facing charges.

The boy, whose name was not released because he is a juvenile, faces felony counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago Police.

About 10 p.m., multiple people called 911 reporting shots fired in the 1100 block of South Sacramento, police Sgt. Cindy Guerra said.

Tactical officers from the 10th District responded and saw a boy running through a gangway toward the 1100 block of South Richmond, Guerra said.

One of the officers got out of the vehicle and ran after the boy before they got into “an armed confrontation,” Guerra said.

The officer then shot the boy in the arm. Police applied a tourniquet before paramedics arrived, Guerra said.

The teen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

The officers involved, who were not hurt, will be placed on desk duty for 30 days, per CPD policy.