16-year-old boy shot, critically wounded in Pilsen

A 16-year-old boy was shot Monday evening in the Pilsen neighborhood on the South Side.

An unknown vehicle pulled up to him at 6:42 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Damen and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The boy was shot in the back, chest and arm, police said. He was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.